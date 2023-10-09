COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The attacks on Israel are leaving an impact on people worldwide, including the Jewish community here in Columbus.

Jewish people young and old say they have been deeply affected and are worried for what’s to come. Jewish congregations and organizations across central Ohio have come together in the wake of these attacks.

“Confusion, anger and fear. They are confused about why this happened, how this happened, how it could have happened. They are feeling anger because this is not just a Palestinian–Israeli issue, this is a war against peace,” said Sarah Deitsch, co-director of Ohio State Chabad.

Jewish leaders said no matter your age or background, everyone who is part of the Jewish community in Columbus has been affected by the news in Israel, and many have the same reaction.

“Worry, concern, frustration, anger. It’s hard to be very distant and yet feel very close to what is going on,” said Senior Rabbi Howard Zack at Congregation Torat Emet. Over at OSU Chabad, Deitsch said many of her Jewish students are away from home for the first time, and they all want to feel the support of their community as a whole.

“It’s not just about the Jews on campus, it’s about every single student understanding that this is a war of good against evil and good will prevail,” said Deitsch.

At Congregation Torat Emet, many members have kids taking a gap year in Israel. Rabbi Zack said their parents feel fear and helplessness, but they also feel directly connected to friends and family in Israel.

“Today with Whatsapp, with a phone, you are not far away from anything. We are in the middle of it, we are a part of it. Our families, our children are directly involved and are affected by this,” said the Rabbi. Deitsch and Rabbi Zack said every Jewish person is directly impacted by these attacks in some way, and they ask for support from their fellow central Ohioans.