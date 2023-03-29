COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Jewish Columbus is participating in a national campaign called Stand Up To Jewish Hate, led by the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.

The purpose of the campaign is to educate Americans about the rise in antisemitism and to mobilize people outside of the Jewish community.

The campaign is active on social media and encourages people to post a blue square emoji to raise awareness. It also included events to teach parents on how to talk to their children about antisemitism.

Organizers said the fight against antisemitism is possibly needed more now than ever.

“Jews make up a little over two percent of the population of the United States, yet we are victims of 55 percent of all religious hate crimes, and that number is scary and alarming,” said Joanne Strasser, chief marketing and communications officer of Jewish Columbus.

The campaign also focuses on getting holocaust education into schools.