COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Hundreds of people lined up to take their mark in one of the first events of the 2022 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon weekend.

The Jesse Owens 5K was held Saturday morning at North Bank Park. This marked the first time the event was held as a 5K, previously being held as a one-mile fun run and walk.

The event honors the legacy of Ohio State and Olympic running great Jesse Owens.

His daughters said it is exciting to be able to carry on his legacy.

“He’s remembered for his athleticism, but also for the kind of person he was,” one of them said. “It’s so exciting to be able to come back full force as a 5K. It’s really exciting.”

The next event is the marathon itself, which starts Sunday at 7:30 a.m.

For street closures associated with the marathon, click here.