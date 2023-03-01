COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is launching a new limited-edition flavor inspired by the television series “Ted Lasso.”

Named “Biscuits with the Boss,” the collaboration is inspired by Lasso’s shortbread cookies and a daily ritual with his boss, Rebecca Welton. The new flavor features shortbread cookie crumbles folded into a salted butter sweet cream ice cream.

“Designed to be enjoyed while watching Ted lead AFC Richmond to triumphant victory, this new flavor transports you to the sidelines of a U.K. football match without leaving the couch,” Jeni’s said in a release. “And, there’s no rule that says you need to share it with your boss.”

Jeni’s limited-time “Biscuits with the Boss” is available beginning Thursday in scoop shops nationwide and online for shipping here. “Ted Lasso” season three starts streaming on March 15.