COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is offering purple waffle cones for a limited time in celebration of Grammy award-winner Olivia Rodrigo’s new album.

(Courtesy Photo/Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams)

Buttercrisp waffle cones and bowls are turning a cool shade of purple, a nod to Rodrigo’s signature color, at Jeni’s scoop shops nationwide on Friday through Sunday, the Columbus-based company announced on Thursday.

Rodrigo is releasing her new album, “Guts,” on Friday, the three-time Grammy award-winning signer-songwriter’s follow-up to her debut album “Sour.”

Not sure what to order at Jeni’s? The ice cream company said Rodrigo recommends the “Home Scooped Girl” — a scoop of Brambleberry Crisp and Wildberry Lavender on a purple buttercrisp waffle cone. Find a Jeni’s scoop shop near you here.