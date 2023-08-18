COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is launching its first cookie dough ice cream.

The new flavor, named “Double Dough,” is part of a limited ice cream and merch collaboration with Lonely Ghost, an influencer founded streetwear brand. Double Dough ice cream features chocolate chip cookie dough swirled into a buttery brown sugar custard.

(Courtesy Photo/Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams)

“The ice cream itself is made to taste like cookie dough, with notes of brown sugar, butter, and vanilla, with perfect bite-size chocolate chip cookie dough pieces for that classic sandy texture,” Jeni’s said in a release. “Yes, it’s as heavenly as it sounds.”

Double Dough drops in scoop shops on Aug. 24 and online at noon for nationwide shipping. Limited-edition merch inspired by the collaboration will be sold exclusively on the Lonely Ghost site also on Aug. 24.