Scene on Elam Way when two vehicle went into a retention pond at an apartment complex on Saturday, Sept. 25.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — No injuries were reported when two vehicles went into a retention pond in an apartment complex on the west side of Columbus Saturday.

The incident was reported at 2:52 p.m. on Elam Way on the city’s west side.

According to the Columbus Department of Fire, no people were in either vehicle or the pond when emergency personnel arrived.

No further details are available at this time.