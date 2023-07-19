COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Jazz & Rib Fest is returning Downtown this weekend with a lineup of acclaimed musicians and local rib vendors.

The free festival running Friday through Sunday could draw more than 200,000 people to the Scioto Mile and Bicentennial Park. The annual Columbus celebration offers rib connoisseurs a chance to sample brisket, pulled pork and more from several barbeque vendors.

Barbeque, food trucks

Seventeen national and local rib vendors will line the riverfront for this weekend’s festival, including Cowboy’s BBQ & Rib Company from Texas, Carolina Rib King from South Carolina and Johnson’s BBQ from Virginia. Ohio-based vendors include By The Slab, Good and Tasty, Malloy’s BBQ and Pigfoot BBQ Co.

Beyond barbeque, 20 food trucks will be on-site at the festival, including Carolina Catering, Fork in Nigeria, Komodo Loco, Seivers Concessions, Taesty’s and Turtle Island.

The Columbus Jazz & Rib Fest at Bicentennial Park. (Courtesy Photo/City of Columbus)

Jackie O’s Brewery is again partnering with the festival to offer six draft selections on tap, like the West Coast IPA “Mystic Mama” and the fruited wheat ale “Kinda Fuzzy.” Festival-goers will receive their drinks in recyclable containers and can opt for a limited-edition 16-ounce souviner aluminum cup they can keep or recycle at the festival.

Musician lineup

National music acts are lighting up three stages across the Scioto Mile: West Bank Park Stage, Bicentennial Park Stage and Rich Street Stage. The following musicians are headlining the festival West Bank Park Stage throughout the weekend:

Maysa from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and Chris Botti from 9 to 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Soul Rebels from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and Stephanie Mills from 9 to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Norman Brown from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and Arturo Sandoval from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

View this weekend’s full performance schedule here.

The Columbus Jazz & Rib Fest at Bicentennial Park. (Courtesy Photo/City of Columbus)

Hours, parking

The Jazz & Rib Fest will welcome guests 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Parking will be available throughout downtown, including at COSI, 200 Civic Center Dr., and area surface lots. The festival is wheelchair accessible, with accessible restrooms located at all portable restroom sites throughout the festival and in Bicentennial Park. View more parking details here.

Stay up to date on performance schedules, food vendors, the festival map and activities with the Jazz & Rib Fest mobile app, available on Android and iPhone.