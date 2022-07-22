COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Jazz & Rib Fest returns Friday after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fest will run this weekend through Sunday along the Scioto Mile downtown at Bicentennial Park, 233 S. Civic Center Dr. Admission is free.

The three-day festival features performances from nationally acclaimed artists, including headliners Lalah Hathaway, Boney James and Dee Dee Bridgewater, with the Columbus Jazz Orchestra taking the stage at Bicentennial Park. View the full performance schedule here.

The festival wouldn’t be complete with ribs, and there are 20 national and local ribs vendors on site, including After Hours BBQ, Chicago Barbeque Company, Mojo’s Rib Shack and many more. View the full list of ribs teams here.

There will also be a number of food truck vendors at the festival, including Dirty Frank’s Hot Dog Palace, Philly Pretzel Factory and Snowie Shaved Ice. View the full list of vendors here.

This year, the festival has partnered with Jackie O’s Brewery, with six draft selections on tap. Also debuting is a new recycling program thanks to a grant from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. All beverages sold at the festival will come in recyclable containers. The festival has also collaborated with Jackie O’s for a limited-edition 16 oz. aluminum cup. The partnerships will aid in preventing up to eight tons of recyclable material from entering landfills.

Continuing throughout the weekend is BBQ Week featuring restaurants, food trucks and other dining establishments serving barbecue-inspired specials throughout central Ohio. BBQ Week specials may be per person, a shared meal, a multi-course prix fixe menu or a meal kit, all priced from under $10 up to $40. View the full list of participating restaurants here.

Parking will be available through downtown, including at COSI, 200 Civic Center Dr., and area surface lots. View more parking details here.



The Jazz & Rib Fest will welcome guests 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Stay up to date on performance schedules, food vendors, the festival map and activities with the Jazz & Rib Fest mobile app, available on Android and iPhone.