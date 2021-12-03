COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The former Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy facing murder charges in the death of Casey Goodson Jr. is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.

Jason Meade, who turned himself in voluntarily after being charged Thursday, is facing two counts of murder and one of reckless homicide in the death of Goodson on Dec. 4, 2020. An attorney has said Meade will plead not guilty at the arraignment hearing and will ask for a reasonable bond.

Jason Meade

Meade was coming off an assignment with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force on the north side of Columbus when he spotted Goodson in a car. Meade radioed others on his team that Goodson was waving a gun and followed him back to a family residence on Estates Place.

Goodson, 23, was shot in the back six times while trying to enter the residence. Family say he was carrying a bag of sandwiches and had a license to carry a concealed weapon. No known witness has confirmed that Goodson was waving a gun, and Meade was not wearing a body camera.

Hours after the charges against Meade were filed, Goodson family members filed a federal civil-rights lawsuit against him and Franklin County. The lawsuit did not specify a dollar amount in damages, asking for those to be determined at trial.

Meade took disability retirement and left the sheriff’s office in July.