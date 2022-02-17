COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A federal judge has ruled that former Franklin County deputy Jason Meade will stand trial for the murder of Casey Goodson Jr. in state court.

Judge Edmund Sargus issued the ruling Thursday after listening to testimony and arguments Feb. 11.

The issue at hand was whether Meade was acting in his capacity as a deputy marshal or a sheriff’s deputy when he pursued and fatally shot Goodson in December 2020. It was the same issue that was publicly debated between Marshal Peter Tobin and Sheriff Dallas Baldwin a week after the shooting.

Meade has been indicted in Franklin County on two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide.

Goodson was shot from behind multiple times at the doorstep of his grandmother’s house. Meade has said through his attorney that Goodson was disobeying orders to lower a weapon when the shooting occurred. Family members have countered that Goodson had sandwiches and keys in his hands at the time.