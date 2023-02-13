COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Jason Aldean has announced the dates for his upcoming “Highway Desperado” tour, with several stops in Ohio.

Aldean is performing in Columbus at Nationwide Arena on Oct. 19 as part of the 41-city headlining tour kicking off on July 14. The country singer is also performing in Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center on July 21 and in Toledo at the Huntington Center on Oct. 21.

(Courtesy Photo/Live Nation)

Named the artist of the decade in 2019 by the Academy of Country Music Awards, Aldean boasts 27 number one singles, 15 billion streams and more than 20 million albums sold.

Special guests at the “Highway Desperado” tour include Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver.

Tickets go on sale starting Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. here. Fans can purchase VIP packages, including premium tickets, an invitation to the VIP Lounge, a pre-show acoustic

performance and Q&A session with Aldean, VIP gift items and more.