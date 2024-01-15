COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A sushi bar serving dishes on a moving conveyor belt, with more than 500 locations across Japan, Taiwan and the United States, has opened its first Ohio location in Columbus.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar began welcoming guests to its new restaurant at 8833 Lyra Dr. in Polaris after celebrating its grand opening Sunday. The international chain first opened in Japan in 1977 before expanding to the U.S. in 2008 with more than 50 locations in 17 states.

A self-proclaimed “pioneer of the revolving sushi concept,” Kura features a primary conveyor belt snaking through the dining area. Guests can place an order, to be delivered via the primary belt, using the touch panel tablets. The “Express Belt,” positioned above the primary belt, allows visitors to pick and choose dishes without having to place an order beforehand.

Inside a Kura Revolving Sushi Bar location. (Courtesy Photo/Kura Sushi USA)

Kura features more than 140 menu offerings, including about 30 nigiri options, like Garlic Ponzu Salmon and Red Snapper with Yuzu Pepper, and more than 20 different types of sushi, including Salmon Golden Crunchy Rolls, a Philadelphia Roll and a Spicy Tuna Roll.

The restaurant is home to hand-rolled seaweed and soy paper wraps, filled with crab, spicy salmon, scallops and more. In addition, customers can order Gunkan sushi, like the Salmon Yukhoe with boiled egg yolk, ginger, green onion and sesame toppings in a bed of sushi rice wrapped in dried seaweed.

Several sides round out the menu, including chicken gyoza dumplings, crispy squid, garlic fried rice, shrimp tempura and edamame. Udon noodles and ramen bowls are also available.

The restaurant is operating with special hours on Monday and is open from noon to 9 p.m. Beginning Tuesday, Kura will be open for the following regular business hours:

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday

11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday

11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday

Learn more and view Kura Revolving Sushi Bar’s entire menu here.