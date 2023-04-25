COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A sushi bar serving dishes on a moving conveyor belt, with more than 500 locations across Japan, Taiwan and the United States, is opening its first Ohio location in Columbus.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar will begin welcoming guests to its new restaurant at 8833 Lyra Dr. in Polaris in early 2024, a spokesperson told NBC4. The international chain first opened in Japan in 1977 before expanding to the U.S. in 2008.

A self-proclaimed “pioneer of the revolving sushi concept,” Kura’s sushi bar features a constantly moving conveyor belt of various Japanese dishes. The “Express Belt” allows visitors to pick and choose dishes as they pass through the restaurant.

Inside a Kura Revolving Sushi Bar location. (Courtesy Photo/Kura Sushi USA)

Inside a Kura Revolving Sushi Bar location. (Courtesy Photo/Kura Sushi USA)

Inside a Kura Revolving Sushi Bar location. (Courtesy Photo/Kura Sushi USA)

Inside a Kura Revolving Sushi Bar location. (Courtesy Photo/Kura Sushi USA)

Inside a Kura Revolving Sushi Bar location. (Courtesy Photo/Kura Sushi USA)

Inside a Kura Revolving Sushi Bar location. (Courtesy Photo/Kura Sushi USA)

Customers will also be able to order from the restaurant’s extensive menu. Kura boasts more than 30 nigiri options, including Garlic Ponzu Salmon and Red Snapper with Yuzu Pepper, and more than 20 different types of sushi, including Salmon Golden Crunchy Rolls, a Philadelphia Roll and a Spicy Tuna Roll.

Kura is home to hand-rolled seaweed and soy paper wraps, filled with crab, spicy salmon, scallops and more. In addition, customers can order Gunkan sushi, like the Salmon Yukhoe with boiled egg yolk, ginger, green onion and sesame toppings in a bed of sushi rice wrapped in dried seaweed.

Several sides round out the menu, including chicken gyoza dumplings, crispy squid, garlic fried rice, shrimp tempura and edamame. Udon noodles and ramen bowls are also available.

View Kura Revolving Sushi Bar’s entire menu and keep up to date with the opening of the first Ohio location here.