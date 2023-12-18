COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus and the owners of a local bar that has been at risk of closure have agreed that the business will remain closed indefinitely.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced recently that the city and the owners of Jack’s Corner Pub, located at 2480 Summit St., signed a final agreed order in environmental court. The terms of the agreement state that Jack’s will remain indefinitely closed, with the owners placing the establishment’s liquor permit in the hands of the state. This move means the city will withdraw its liquor permit renewal objection and the owners will maintain the property until its sale.

“Today’s order officially ends the safety threat Jack’s posed to the neighborhood and allows the city to have a hand in what comes next for this property,” Klein said in a news release. “We want to see a business come in and be safe and successful. It’s what the neighborhood deserves.”

Columbus City Councilmember Emmanuel Remy held a public hearing to review liquor objections on Nov. 28. During the hearing, concerns were raised about several violent incidents occurring at Jack’s, including a fatal shooting in July.

“With this order, the bar is shut down for good, future use of the liquor permit is under the City’s watch, and families no longer have to worry about the violence that unfortunately became the norm at Jack’s,” Assistant City Attorney Christopher Clark, the lead attorney on the case, said in a news release.