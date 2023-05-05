COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Beer that’s “brewed with love” in Athens, Ohio, will flow from the taps at Jackie O’s grand opening Downtown on Friday.

The craft brewery native to southeast Ohio – and beloved by Bobcats fans – has ventured 80 miles northeast to expand its reach to central Ohio, opening its beer business in a 6,000-square-foot indoor warehouse that boasts an even larger two-story outdoor patio on North Fourth Street.

“It’s a little slice of Athens, Ohio,” said Jackie O’s general manager Johnny Clift, a 17-year veteran of the brewery.

Since opening its doors in the early 2000s, Jackie O’s has kept its storefronts loyal to Athens – until now, with Columbus marking its first brick-and-mortar location outside the hometown of Ohio University, Clift said.

“We definitely took over a shell of a warehouse space in Columbus, Ohio, trying to bring as many elements of our home to Columbus,” he said.

Jackie O’s grand opening-goers can choose their drink of choice from a list of 25 draft beers and cocktails at its indoor taproom, with an additional 20 beers on tap at each of its outdoor bars, Clift said.

Though the brewery boasts a slew of barrel-aged stouts, barleywines and sour mixed fermentation ales, Clift said his go-to Jackie O’s beverage is one of the classics: Mystic Mama, a western-style IPA.

Located at 171 N. Fourth St., formerly home to Elevator Brewing Company, Jackie O’s indoor bar seats up to 80 people and its dog-friendly outdoor patio seats up to 300, according to the brewery’s website.

Clift said visitors can check out Jackie O’s sustainable features, like a rainwater fermenter and solar panels, while grabbing a bite at Athens’ Bagel Street Deli food truck and the Arena District-based sandwich shop Wario’s Beef & Pork, both of which will be available at the brewery’s Fourth Street location.

“We’ve always been a big fan of the beer community here in Columbus, Ohio,” Clift said. “We’re beyond thrilled to be opening.”