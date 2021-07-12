It’s Columbus Burger Week: See which restaurants are offering $6 hamburgers

From the point of view of the eater, two hands hold a scrumptious looking bacon cheeseburger.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A group of area restaurants is offering $6 hamburgers this week in honor of Columbus Burger Week.

“The idea is to get people to embrace the food, culture and Columbus-love while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places,” a message of the group’s website reads.

Participating restaurants are:

Brothers Bar & Grill, 477 N. Park St., Columbus

FlipSide, 3945 Easton Station, Columbus

North High Brewing Co., 1288 N. Park St., Columbus, and 56 N. High St., Dublin

Bru Burger Bar, 691 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville

GasWerks, 487 N. Park St., Columbus

Zaftig Brewing Co., 119 E. 5th Ave., Columbus

Burger IM, 3744 Fishinger Blvd., Hilliard

Hoof Hearted Brewing, 850 N. 4th St., Columbus

Columbus Brewing Co., 2555 Harrison Rd., Columbus

Marshall’s Restaurant & Bar, 1105 W. 1st Ave., Grandview Heights

In addition, people can print out a burger passport at www.columbusburgerweek.com. If they collect three or more stamps at participating restaurants, they can enter a contest to win “the ultimate Grill Out” and $250 in gift cards. Burger Week runs through Sunday.

Columbus Burger Week is sponsored by the Ohio Beef Council. Other cities running similar promotions this week include Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dayton and Toledo.