It’s Columbus Burger Week: See which restaurants are offering $6 hamburgers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A group of area restaurants is offering $6 hamburgers this week in honor of Columbus Burger Week.
“The idea is to get people to embrace the food, culture and Columbus-love while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places,” a message of the group’s website reads.
Participating restaurants are:
- Brothers Bar & Grill, 477 N. Park St., Columbus
- FlipSide, 3945 Easton Station, Columbus
- North High Brewing Co., 1288 N. Park St., Columbus, and 56 N. High St., Dublin
- Bru Burger Bar, 691 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville
- GasWerks, 487 N. Park St., Columbus
- Zaftig Brewing Co., 119 E. 5th Ave., Columbus
- Burger IM, 3744 Fishinger Blvd., Hilliard
- Hoof Hearted Brewing, 850 N. 4th St., Columbus
- Columbus Brewing Co., 2555 Harrison Rd., Columbus
- Marshall’s Restaurant & Bar, 1105 W. 1st Ave., Grandview Heights
In addition, people can print out a burger passport at www.columbusburgerweek.com. If they collect three or more stamps at participating restaurants, they can enter a contest to win “the ultimate Grill Out” and $250 in gift cards. Burger Week runs through Sunday.
Columbus Burger Week is sponsored by the Ohio Beef Council. Other cities running similar promotions this week include Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dayton and Toledo.