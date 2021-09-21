Italian Village school asking public’s help after break-ins, vandalism

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A local school is asking for the community’s help after several break-ins and vandalism.

St. Joseph Montessori School posted the information on social media Tuesday.

Neighbors in the area said they love having the school in the Italian Village neighborhood and are upset the vandalism has happened to the school.

St. Joseph Montessori said it is now taking more security measures.

Tuesday afternoon, the school took to Facebook to write to the neighborhood, saying the pre-K to eighth-grade school has had a series of break-ins and vandalism over the past few weeks.

“It’s a place where kids go to learn, shouldn’t be a place where people are vandalizing or getting into trouble,” said resident Nate Keirn.

Keirn has lived in the neighborhood for about a year. He said hearing about the crimes is surprising on its own, but even more so since it involves the school.

“It’s definitely a shocking thing,” he said. “I don’t really understand the motive behind it, for whoever is doing it.”

According to the private school’s Facebook post, it has installed more surveillance. The post adds, “We have been forced to chain and lock our outdoor play space. This is upsetting to us as we know many community members use our green space and play equipment.”

“It’s unfortunate, yeah, and it’s pretty sad it’s happening at a school,” said resident Vlad Blyznyuk. “I think kids are the future of our country and so it’s sad to hear that.”

The school’s Facebook post also said it would appreciate the community’s help monitoring the outdoor space.

If anyone sees anything suspicious, they are encouraged to call the Columbus police non-emergency line at (614) 645-4545.