COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating two shootings on North 4th Street in the Italian Village, both happening within 24 hours of each other.

People in the area said it is rare for two shootings to happen this close together in this neighborhood.

These incidents don’t have people wanting to pick up and move, but instead has them wanting more from their neighbors.

Kelsi Lingerfelt said this stretch of North 4th Street is normally peaceful.

“I was honestly really shocked,” Lingerfelt said. “I’ve lived here about a year now and I’ve never had any experiences like that.”

The two shootings happened less than a half mile apart.

On Monday, a dead body was found lying next to a dumpster in a parking lot. Police released surveillance video showing what police believe to be the victims’ final moments. It also shows three people of interest running away from the scene. Police are still working to identify those people.

Then Tuesday morning, police say two 29-year-old men were shot near Weinland Park following an altercation.

“There’s other alternatives to handle problems other than what you may or may not be packing,” said La’Won Sellers, who has lived in the 4th Street area for 41 years. “Let’s put the guns away, let’s get back to actually having dialogue and talking to each other.”

“I’ve lived on every street, so I care very much about where I’m from and the people that are here,” Sellers added.

He is now a part of the University Area District Commission, serving District Three, which covers the part of Fourth Street where Tuesday’s shooting happened. He said as a part of the area commission, he wants to help make this neighborhood better, but that people have to take care of each other, too.

“As a community we have to be more aware of who is living in our neighborhood, reach out to each other,” Sellers said.

He said he would also like to see changes made on a higher scale.

“We definitely need to review these gun laws that we have and it’s alarming the fact that we, as a community, have gotten to the point that every day is life-threatening,” Sellers said. “It’s like you can carry it anywhere and that’s where these problems come from. You’re in public places, you’re in a grocery store, you’re at the park, you’re at the movies, you’re at skating, you’re at all places where there is positivity going on and that’s the first thing that people will see. That’s a trigger.”

Sellers said he hopes to plan community gatherings and festivals for the future to help the neighborhood come back together.

The Italian Village Society also addressed the violence in the area.

“Italian Village Society (IVS) is disappointed in the recent increase of late-night violence and is committed to a safe, welcoming community for all residents and visitors of Italian Village,” said organization vice president David Sharvin.

He said a concern being brought up at their recent meetings is the increase in alcohol-focused late-night establishments. He said that goes for both Italian Village and the Short North.

Sharvin said the board agrees the city is interested in engaging with the community, but they need to find a long-term solution for the violence.

“An increase in police presence and patrols is not the long-term solution and is not sustainable,” Sharvin said. “IVS does not have a block watch, with no plans to implement one, but the residents are very active and support each other through social media, IVS meetings, and community events. We want to see Italian Village continue to grow and prosper while remaining a safe community to live, work, and visit.”

Columbus Police are still searching for suspects in both shooting cases and ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4545.