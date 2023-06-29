COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bar in the Italian Village neighborhood announced it is closing its doors after three and a half years.

Zaftig Brew Pub, located on East 5th Avenue, broke the news Monday on its social media platforms, citing seeing a “reduction of customers that has driven us to this most difficult decision,” the Zaftig management team wrote.

“We thank you for supporting us for the last 3.5 years as we navigated a very difficult time for restaurants. We put a lot of passion into this space and know that we were able to bring joy and friendship over the love of craft beer and food.”

Although Zaftig’s Italian Village location has closed, its brewery and taproom in Worthington on Huntley Road remains open. The location offers a selection of crafted beer, bourbon, tequilla, beer-inspired cocktails, and has food trucks from time to time. To learn more about Zaftig’s Worthington location, click here.

“A huge thanks to all the people that had a hand in making the brewpub become a reality, all of our supporters, and most importantly the staff that tried their best to navigate through COVID and beyond,” said Jim Gokenbach, the president of Zaftig Brewing Company. “We really appreciate everyone and the outpouring of support.”

The bar was frequented for the past two years by the Columbus Red Devils group, a collection of supporters of the English Premier League soccer club Manchester United. Zaftig was the official pub for the supporters group as Red Devils fans gathered there for the past two seasons to watch EPL, UEFA Champions League, and major European finals, bringing together hundreds of people.

Co-founder Pat Murphy said it was business as usual Sunday afternoon with the Red Devils and Zaftig, who had a meeting about plans for the upcoming season. When he saw the next day the bar was closing, it caught him and his fellow United supporters by surprise.

“It was definitely an unwelcome surprise,” said Murphy. “It’s not always easy to find a bar that’s willing to work with you. They were very good about getting done what we needed to get done and being accommodating for us.”

Columbus Red Devils (Courtesy Photo/Patrick Murphy)

Columbus has multiple supporters groups for EPL clubs with bars all over the city, partnering to show games. The Red Devils will now have to find a new location that is willing to sometimes have those early wakeups.

“They were awesome in that capacity,” said Murphy. “Ownership was always clear that this is important to us and we want to make this work.”

To discover Columbus’ EPL supporters groups, click here.