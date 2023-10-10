COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The owners of Pelino’s Pasta are once again bringing a slice of Italy to Columbus, with the opening of a sister business that will be serving Italian sandwiches and gelato.

Married couple Christina and Vincent Pelino are the owners of Pelino’s Pasta, located at 245 King Ave. Their new restaurant, Piazza Pelino, will open at 772 N. High St. in a vacant building next to Lox Bagel Shop in the Short North.

“When we saw it, we knew right away that this was the perfect spot for this concept,” Christina said.

A staple on their menu will be focaccia sandwiches — a sandwich made using a type of flat Italian bread. Vincent said their focaccia bread is made from imported Italian flour, salt, yeast, water and most importantly, extra virgin olive oil.

“We actually … traveled in person to Sicily ourselves to the fields where the olives are grown, and the production, to select an extremely superior olive oil and that’s what’s in the bread,” Vincent said. “When you’re making a sandwich, half of the sandwich itself is the bread. So to start with an incredible basis of the sandwich I think is paramount.”

The sandwiches will also feature cured Italian meats, imported Italian cheeses and spreads. The restaurant will also serve artisan gelato, which is characterized by containing less fat and air than industrial gelato, and the use of fresh in-season ingredients.

Christina said opening a focacceria and gelateria has been an idea the couple has had for awhile.

“We’ve been going back and forth to Italy for Pelino’s Pasta, because we change our menu every single month,” Christina said. “We go to taste all the different dishes and bring them back to the restaurant and in doing so, we have quite a few other concepts that we’ve been, kind of, kicking around that we have been wanting to open.”

The couple said they don’t have an opening date set, but are planning to open in November.