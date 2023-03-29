COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An extravagant opera is returning to the Ohio Theatre this weekend for the first time in nearly 25 years, featuring performers from The Metropolitan Opera in New York.

(Courtesy Photo/Opera Columbus and the Columbus Symphony)

Opera Columbus and the Columbus Symphony are bringing the tragic Italian opera “Rigoletto” to life at 7:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, featuring some of opera’s most famous arias. The performances mark the largest opera production produced in central Ohio in more than two decades.

“We’re really able to expand the scale of the work here — everything is bigger, which is such a thrilling way to work,” said Noulin-Mérat, Opera Columbus’ General Director and CEO. “The sets and costumes are more ornate, we’re able to bring in singers from The Metropolitan Opera. Even the theatre itself is bigger.”

Set in the Italian Renaissance, “Rigoletto” follows a cursed court jester who obsessively protects his daughter, Gilda. When she falls in love with a man her father despises, the jester sets on a quest for vengeance and ultimately manifests his own tragic undoing.

The production stars Hyung Yun from The Metropolitan Opera as the title character and Aubry Ballaro as Gilda, a district winner in the 2022 Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition. The Columbus Symphony Orchestra is providing the score for both performances.

“Rigoletto” will be performed in Italian with English supertitles. Performances run approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes with one intermission. Ticket prices range from $9.84 to $88.50, and can be purchased here.