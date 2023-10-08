COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio is 30 days away from the Nov. 7 general election, and possibly the biggest measure on the ballot is Issue 1, which would enshrine reproductive rights into the state constitution.

Issue 1 supporters gathered in front of the Ohio Statehouse Sunday to rally, support, and encourage Ohioans to register to vote. The rally was one of six held across Ohio.

“Today’s our bands-off day of action,” Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights Co-chairperson Lauren Blauvelt said. “We’re in six cities across Ohio to talk about voting yes on Issue 1. We’re here with our super supporters who are here. They’re going to knock on doors, they’re calling voters, we’re talking to voters.”

On Friday, those opposing Issue 1 also took to the Statehouse with the same message: get out and vote.

The “vote no” side said the proposed amendment is too broad and is not where Ohioans stand on the issue of abortion.

“There will be a day to debate what the policy should be in Ohio, but right now, the issue is whether this is the right policy and I think that most people think this is the wrong policy,” Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said.

Tuesday is the last day to register to vote for November’s election. For more information on how to do so, click here.

Early voting begins Wednesday.