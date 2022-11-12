COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A local non-profit organization is honoring a young soccer player who died from gun violence earlier this year.

During a banquet Saturday, My Project USA announced three new initiatives in the name of Issa Jeylani, a 15-year-old who was shot and killed playing soccer in his neighborhood. Two other teens were also injured in that shooting.

The initiative will include a soccer scholarship and two buildings, all established in Jeylani’s memory.

The new Hilltop Youth Empowerment Center will be called the Issa Jeylani Hilltop Youth Empowerment Center.

Fundraising also started Saturday for a new indoor recreation center in the Hilltop neighborhood called the Issa Jeylani Memorial Recreation Center. The center will serve as a safe place for thousands of young children in the area, and it’s something the community is currently lacking.

Jeylani was shot and killed on July 22 while playing soccer on the 4400 block of Sherwood Forest North.

Those who knew him described Jeylani as a rising star filled with passion and motivation.

My Project USA is launching the fund in his memory and in partnership with the Young Boys Family and the City of Columbus. My Project USA strives to provide children in the community with engaging programs like soccer to keep them away from gangs, guns, and trouble.

My Project USA Founder Zerqa Abid said Saturday’s announcement means the world to everyone at the banquet and the greater community.

“We are very excited about this and we are hoping that it will keep our Issa’s name alive, his legacy alive, and we will be able to inspire more children to their very best,” Abid said.

At the banquet, the organization is honoring other young soccer stars for their hard work and commitment to bettering themselves and their community.

For more on My Project USA, click here.