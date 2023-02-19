COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages on Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order.

The United States Postal Service recognizes Presidents’ Day on Feb. 20 as one of 11 federal holidays and is closed. There is no mail delivery, caller service, or Post Office Box service. All services resume on Tuesday.

However, UPS stores are open on Monday and shipping is continuing. FedEx stores are also open, with modified service for FedEx Express and Ground Economy.

Customers needing USPS services can use the self-service kiosk available at select offices. The kiosk accepts debit and credit cards and can handle 80% of all transactions conducted at the retail counter, such as buying stamps, mailing a package, or shipping a letter by express or priority mail. Find kiosk locations here.

In addition to Presidents’ Day, the USPS is observing the following holidays in 2023:

Memorial Day on Monday, May 29

Juneteenth National Independence Day on Monday, June 19

Independence Day on Tuesday, July 4

Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4

Columbus Day on Monday, Oct. 19

Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11

Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 23

Christmas on Monday, Dec. 25