COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A disabled man in Columbus was promised cash in exchange for an iPad but only received an empty envelope.

On Friday, the Columbus Division of Police said detectives are searching for a male minivan driver who used a “sleight of hand trick” to steal an iPad from a man in a wheelchair who thought he was selling the Apple device to a friendly customer from an online marketplace listing.

Surveillance footage captured the robbery at a parking lot on the 8300 block of Edgington Drive East near Polaris, where the suspect, while sitting in his car, showed the victim money but handed him an empty envelope instead.

The suspect, whose tan minivan was possibly a Mitsubishi or Chrysler, drove away with the victim’s iPad, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Bond at 614-645-2077 or tbond@columbuspolice.org. Anonymous tips can be made to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.