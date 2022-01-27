COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in a west Columbus double murder that happened in 2020.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, around 11:18 p.m., Aug. 5, 2020, officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of Timberwood Drive N. on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Marquayvius Lamar McGill, 24, and Dominique Jquez Freeman, 21, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another victim, a 26-year-old man, was also injured with a gunshot wound to the foot.

On Thursday, police announced a grand jury had indicted Tyrone Copeland, 29, of Waterloo, Iowa, with aggravated murder in connection with the shooting. Police records show Copeland has not been arrested.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.