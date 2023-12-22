WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WCMH) — Investigators are offering up to $5,000 for tips from the public in relation to a fire in Washington Court House, which the State Fire Marshal’s office determined was an act of arson.

A fire on the morning of Dec. 16 at Mayer Farm Equipment on State Route 734 is under investigation after it was ruled that foul play had been involved. In a news release from the Ohio Department of Commerce on Friday, it was announced that an investigation by the State Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau had found that the fire’s cause was arson. There has not been a suspect identified at this time.

Investigators are now looking for any information that would assist in finding the perpetrators of the fire. The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information on the fire can contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.