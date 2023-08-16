COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fire investigators are still working to determine what caused an off-campus student home to catch fire Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a house fire around 8:56 a.m. on Iuka Ave, where smoke was seen coming from the roof. See the player below for viewer video of the fire.

The house located on Iuka Ave is an off-campus student home, it is not owned by Ohio State University. When firefighters arrived, flames were not visible at first, only smoke coming from the attic. Officials with the fire department said this was a difficult one to fight.

“This fire was difficult because the fire was in the attic and the knee walls so we have to go to the roof and cut the roof. Then also go from underneath and open up because the fire is running in a void area that’s not easily accessible from the interior rooms,” said Acting Deputy Chief with Columbus Fire, Chris Kirchner.

There were several occupants in the home at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to make it out safely. Around 2 p.m., the road was still blocked off and fire trucks were located outside the house.

As OSU students are moving into their on or off-campus housing over the next four days, Kirchner wants to remind everyone of one thing: check your smoke detectors.

“We always encourage having a working smoke alarm in any residence and then at the first sign of any fire or anything make sure you call 911 and get the fire department going immediately,” Kirchner said.

At this time, fire investigators are still working to determine a cause.