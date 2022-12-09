COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One day after the Columbus City Schools superintendent announced her retirement, the district’s board of education announced Friday it has chosen an interim replacement.

Angela Chapman, the district’s current Chief of Transformation and Leadership, will take over as interim superintendent beginning Jan. 1 of the new year, according to the board. While current superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon said she would retire at the end of the school year, the board said she would stay on for those five months in 2023 as an educational administrator to “assist with the transition of leadership.”

Chapman’s prior experience included five years with the District of Columbia Public Schools and holding administrator positions with Massillon City Schools, Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools, and the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District, the board said.

“We are confident in Dr. Chapman’s ability to lead the district as we move forward with a national search for a new superintendent,” said Jennifer Adair, CCS board president.

Adair also thanked Dixon for her past four years of contributions, including helping the district navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.