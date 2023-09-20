COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Columbus is hoping a tool new to the area will help reduce violent crime.

Local, state, and federal leaders announced on Tuesday a Crime Gun Intelligence Center (CGIC) for central Ohio. It’s the first in the region, but not the first in the state; the Cincinnati Police Department has Ohio’s first CGIC.

Like the central Ohio one, one of the key aspects of Cincinnati’s CGIC is the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN).

“It’s basically following the fingerprint of a shell casing,” Lt. Eric Vogelpohl, commander of the CGIC in Cincinnati, said.

NIBIN helps investigators connect guns with other crimes they’ve been involved in. Vogelpohl said when combined with other resources at the centers, it helps law enforcement identify and catch violent criminals.

“When you’re following and tracking the right guns, getting the correct, we call them ‘trigger pullers,’ people that are committing violent acts in the city, when you pull them off the street, the violence goes down,” he said.

Similar to Columbus’ CGIC, the one in Cincinnati has several agencies working under one roof.

“We all have working knowledge of the cases going on, we all work together, we meet on a bi-weekly basis, couple times a week to discuss active cases,” Vogelpohl said.

Columbus’ homicide numbers are up from last year. Cincinnati’s are down 15%, according to Vogelpohl. He said the CGIC has helped in making that happen.

“It goes back to following the lead, following this gun has been used at 5 or 6 different locations, we have an idea who these individuals are, who this individual may be, and we concentrate all of our efforts on that person,” he said.

Vogelpohl said Columbus officers have visited the Cincinnati CGIC and his department helped with training at the one in central Ohio. The CGIC in central Ohio has been open since July. Police and Gov. Mike DeWine said it’s helped with several investigations since then.

“Just trust the process; it takes some time, but it works,” Vogelpohl said.