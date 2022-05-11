COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Inflation is being felt just about everywhere, often reflected in the prices of gas and groceries going up.

Those rising costs are also taking a toll on non-profit organizations, including Goodwill Columbus.

The organization had big plans to develop its headquarters on the 1300 block of Edgehill Road, but because of increasing costs, those plans have changed.

The building has been home to Goodwill Columbus since 1954. The non-profit planned to stay there and bring new developments to the space.

“This is Goodwill Columbus’ largest asset, and we needed to figure out the best way that we can put it to use to further our mission,” said Ryan Burgess, president and CEO of Goodwill Columbus.

The northern building was going to be demolished, and new administrative offices, a Goodwill store, art studio, and more space for programming was going to take its place. However, that’s not happening anymore.

“I’m disappointed, but this is going to open a new door for us,” Burgess said. “It’s going to allow us, it’s going to give us the resources we need to invest in our programs and take them to the neighborhoods, take them to the communities, so while one door closed, another one opened.”

The original plans were announced at the beginning of last year. Burgess said the cost to build the new headquarters is now double the original estimate.

“Prices are almost always going up, but what’s sort of unprecedented in recent times is the rate of increase, which we haven’t really seen in 40 years,” said Bruce Weinberg, professor of Economics and Public Affairs at Ohio State University.

“When we took a step back and looked at what the budget was going to be versus what we originally contemplated, couple that with other ways we can house our headquarters through the leasing market, we just decided we needed to go down a different path,” Burgess said.

Burgess said that is an exciting new path involving selling the Edgehill headquarters and investing in more locations in the community and more programming, including expanding the workforce development program.

“We want to equip 100,000 people with the tools to advance economic mobility through the power of work by 2030,” he said. “So we’ve got a big task in front of us but this is really going to put us in a position to do that.”

While new construction won’t be happening for Goodwill Columbus, there are new projects planned at other Goodwill locations across central Ohio.