COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are continuing their investigation into a shooting that hospitalized a two-month-old girl, saying it’s likely connected to four other shootings over the past week.

Currently, police do not have a motive behind these shootings, but say they all likely stemmed from a house party on Fairwood Avenue last week, where a woman was shot and killed.

The Columbus Division of Police is asking the public to come forward, after five separate shootings took place in the last week, including one last night that involved a two-month-old girl.

The first shooting took place at a house party on Fairwood Avenue last Friday, where 18-year-old A’yanta Jarmon was killed, and a 16-year-old boy was injured.

Then three hours later, officers were dispatched to Orono Park, where a 20-year-old man was shot, but survived his injuries.

Twelve hours after that, police say another shooting broke out on Brooke Boulevard, where a vehicle was struck by gunfire, however no one was injured.

The following day, Reynoldsburg Police responded to a fourth shooting, on Ravine Way, where a house was shot at, but no one was struck.

Then last night, a 2-month-old girl and 26-year-old man, were hit by gunfire on Center Ridge Way. Both are recovering and are expected to survive their injuries.

However, CPD says all five shootings are likely connected to the house party on Fairwood Avenue last week.

“I don’t know how anybody can feel that any feud or any kind of disagreement is worth that,” said Deputy Chief Smith Weir of the Columbus Division of Police.

At this time, police do not have a motive behind the shootings, and do not believe any of them to be gang related. However, they are asking for help in finding those responsible.

“We’re looking for video, we’re looking for photos, we have identified some individuals that were at the party, we’d like to talk to others,” said Weir.

The two month old girl, was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition last night, but was later upgraded to stable.