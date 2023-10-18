View a previous report on Michael Bowles’ arraignment in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Twice this week the man accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Imperial Stewart was supposed to appear in court, and both times he has refused to do so.

Michael Bowles, 20, was scheduled to be arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court Wednesday afternoon. However, he did not enter the courtroom and refused to appear at his hearing. His arraignment was originally scheduled for Monday, but he refused to appear that day as well.

The municipal court judge entered a plea of not guilty on Bowles’ behalf, but elected to not set a bond amount until he appears in court in person. He will remain in custody at the Franklin County Correction Center on Jackson Pike in Southwest Columbus.

Bowles was indicted on seven charges related to the death of Stewart – two counts of murder, one count of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse and having a weapon under disability.

Stewart was reported missing on Sept. 20 in the North Linden area. His body was found near Agler Road and Sunbury Road on Oct. 3. Bowles was arrested on Oct. 4.

Bowles is one of seven suspects who are allegedly involved in the murder. The other suspects include Michael’s Bowles brother, 18-year-old Mi-Quel, and his mother, 40-year-old Tywisha Peterson, who were each charged with a felony obstruction of justice charge.

Four others — 39-year-old Genee Dumas, 43-year-old Raymor Dumas, a 16-year-old, and a 17-year-old — have been arrested. Genee and the 17-year-old are charged with obstruction of official business, tampering with evidence, and resisting arrest. Raymour is charged with obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence. The 16-year-old was charged with obstruction of justice and murder.

Imperial Stewart. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

A photo of the black Chrysler shared in a missing persons poster. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Scene in northeast Columbus where police are investigating a body being found. The department believes that body to be Imperial Stewart, a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing on Sept. 20. (NBC4)

Mi’Quel D. Bowles (left), Tywisha L. Peterson (center), and Genee Dumas (right)

Stewart, who was last seen near Cleveland Avenue and Huy Road, was believed to have been attempting to buy a gun from Bowles. Bowles then reportedly shot Stewart while a 16-year-old boy attempted to rob Stewart of the gun.

Court records also said that Peterson and Bowles allegedly met up at a home in east Columbus to discuss getting rid of the Chrysler. The car was found in Fairfield County.