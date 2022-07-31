COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was arrested Saturday following an impaired driving accident that left a motorcyclist in critical condition.

Around 10:30 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a hit-and-run at the intersection of Blue Fox Lane and Billingsley Road where they found an injured motorcyclist and a bumper belonging to a black car, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

A person driving a black car reportedly hit the motorcyclist and fled the scene but left behind the bumper of its car, according to police.

Using the car’s tags, officers later located and arrested the driver, who they said was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.

The suspect was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital due to being under the influence, and the motorcyclist was also taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition, police said.