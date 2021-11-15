COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition (IVG) on Polaris Parkway eliminates the guessing game and opens the world of paintings to people who otherwise would not typically attend a showing.

When people hear about admiring art, the thought can be looking at a framed painting on a wall or walking around a sculpture. The challenge for people who may not fully appreciate the work is trying to figure out what they are looking at or understanding why the artist created the piece.

Geeky Information

60,600+ frames of video

90,000,000pixels

500,000+ cubic feet of projections

40+ paintings

400+ licensed images

2.1 miles of cables used

10 servers

In our fast-paced world of swiping from one social media posting to another and binge-watching the most recent shows released, admiring a piece of artwork may be too mundane for potential audiences.

The IVG is produced and curated for attendees to admire, enjoy, appreciate, and experience the works. The exhibit is designed to transport visitors into the works and life of the post-impressionist painter using state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling, and world-class animation.

IVG music playlist on Spotify

The new medium was created by Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi and was most recently highlighted in the Netflix series “Emily in Paris.” The 40-minute film attempts to capture what might have flashed before Van Gogh’s eyes moments before he died. After all, his works were not successful until after his death.

The 360-degree view of the experience is cast in a 500,000-cubic-foot area and boasts more than 90 million pixels of eye candy. The 400 licensed images and 40 paintings dance across the electronic canvas to captivate the viewer into an emotional and psychological moment.

The IVG is slated to end in Columbus in February. You can purchase tickets by clicking here.