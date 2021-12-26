COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The body of a mission Somali community leader has been identified by Columbus police after he was found inside a van on the northeast side of the city on Christmas eve.

On Sunday, police said the body of Mohammed Hassan Adam, 48, was found inside a vehicle at the intersection of Joyce Avenue and Windsor Avenue on Friday at approximately 3:34 p.m.

Members of the Somali-Muslim community said Adam was a highly regarded and well-loved leader in the community.

He was an imam, or mosque leader, and served as both a scholar and speaker within the Islamic faith.

Friends and family members said he went missing Wednesday evening after visiting a local mosque.

Columbus police are investigating Adam’s death as a homicide.

Local organizations such as the Ohio Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Ohio), a local American-Islamic civil rights group, are calling upon the community and law enforcement to bring more attention to the case, saying they want justice for his death.

“There needs to be transparency in the process,” said Amina Barhumi, interim executive director for CAIR-Ohio. “The community deserves updates in terms of what’s happening, where the investigation is, and that is really required.”

CAIR-Ohio has offered a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police homicide division at 614-645-4730.