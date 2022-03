COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Southbound lanes of I-71 at E. 17th Avenue have been blocked due to a crash, Columbus police said.

Five people were transported to local hospitals — all in stable condition — as a result of the traffic crash Friday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Two were taken to Grant Medical Center and three were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, police said.

