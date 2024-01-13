COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a crash in north Columbus that closed a portion of Interstate 71 for a time.

The single-car crash happened on I-71 North between the Morse Road and East Dublin-Granville Road exits Saturday afternoon.

Both victims were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital, one in critical condition and one in life-threatening condition; both were pronounced dead at approximately 4:15 p.m.

As of 6 p.m., all lanes of I-70 North reopened after being detoured onto Morse Road.