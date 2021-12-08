COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A crash Wednesday morning is causing I-70 westbound on the city’s east side to be closed for emergency repairs.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says I-70 westbound near Brice Road will be closed for about three hours, starting at 9 a.m.

A spokesperson says a truck crashed into an overhead sign support which will need to be repaired.

Drivers must exit at Brice Road, then should continue to Main Street westbound to I-270 southbound and then back to I-70 westbound.

Once the road is back open, the left lane is expected to be closed for the remainder of the day.