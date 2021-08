COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The ramp from I-70 westbound to I-270 southbound is expected to be closed throughout the morning commute, Tuesday, after a crash earlier in the morning.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says the ramp will be closed for several hours after a semi-truck carrying 30,000 pounds of Jack Daniels overturned.

Police say the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.