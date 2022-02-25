COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The ramp from I-70 eastbound to State Route 315 northbound will be permanently closing soon for the next phase of improvements at interstates 70/71.

“This change is necessary to widen and realign the ramp from I-71 north to I-70 east. This move will significantly improve traffic flow,” a release from the Ohio Department of Transportation announced.

Detours for drivers who use the ramp include:

I-70 eastbound to I-71 northbound to I-670 westbound to SR 315 northbound

Central Ave. to McKinley Ave. to Grandview Ave. to I-670 eastbound to SR 315 northbound

Hague Ave. to I-70 eastbound to I-670 east to SR 315 northbound

Drivers coming from I-270 on the west side should use I-670 eastbound to access S.R. 315 northbound.

ODOT says the ramp serves an estimated 5,000 vehicles per day, or about 4% of the traffic at the interchange.

“This ramp closure will allow crews to begin work at the I-70/71/SR 315 split, which includes new access to and from downtown via Fulton and Mound Streets. The project also constructs new bridges over the Scioto River and the railroad,” the release reads.

The closure is expected to begin March 18.