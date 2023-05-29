COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A swath of Interstate 70 on the west side of Columbus is closed after a fiery crash on Monday.

Around 1:15 a.m., the Columbus Division of Fire responded to reports of a crash on I-70 east at Interstate 270 near Hilliard-Rome Road, according to dispatchers. Medics transported one person to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Authorities shut down I-70 east from Hilliard-Rome Road to I-270, according to dispatchers and nearby traffic cameras. The I-270 southbound ramps, I-70 eastbound and westbound ramps are also closed.