COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two suspects charged in a bank robbery and shootout with police on Interstate 70 earlier this month have pleaded not guilty after a court hearing Tuesday.

Aden Jama, 20, of Reynoldsburg, and Fazsal M. Darod, 23, of Columbus, entered not guilty pleas, according to court records filed with the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

Both men were indicted on charges of aiding and abetting bank robbery and the use of a firearm in a crime of violence.

Jama and Darod are accused of roles in a July 6 car theft, bank robbery, chase, and shootout that left a third suspect, Abdisamad Ismail, 19, dead and one Columbus police officer shot in the leg.

Darod was arrested on the morning of July 7 outside of his Columbus home and Jama was arrested on July 8 at Chicago O’Hare International Airport by the United States Marshals Service. He had purchased a ticket leaving at 12:35 p.m. for Turkey, according to court records.

Online court records do not list the next court appearance for either man.