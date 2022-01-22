COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — I-70 eastbound is closed Saturday morning in west Franklin County after a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash occurred Saturday morning near mile marker 88 close to the Madison County line.

Investigators say a tractor trailer struck a vehicle stalled on the freeway, killing the one person in the car.

The driver of the semi truck was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.