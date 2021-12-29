COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fatal crash involving a wrong way driver has closed I-70 eastbound at I-670 on the west side Wednesday morning. The closure is expected to last throughout the morning.

At approximately 4:17 a.m. Wednesday, a crash took place between Broad St. and I-670 on I-70 East.

Police confirmed that one of the drivers involved in the crash was taken to Grant Hospital and was pronounced dead. Police say another person was injured in the accident and transported in stable condition.

If cars are traveling eastbound on I-70, they are being forced to take I-670 East.

No further information on the crash is available at this time.

WEST SIDE: I-70 EB is CLOSED at I-670 due to a crash. The closure is expected to last through the morning commute. Follow OHGO for updates. pic.twitter.com/uc4UUqZsjF — ODOT Columbus (@ODOT_Columbus) December 29, 2021