COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people were injured after a shooting near Interstate 70 in southeast Columbus Sunday night.

Columbus police said the shooting happened near I-70 westbound at South James Road at approximately 9:29 p.m.

One victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition. Police dispatchers did not say where the second victim was taken or what their condition was.

I-70 West is currently closed in the area of South James Road and South Hamilton Road, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

There is no other information available at this time.