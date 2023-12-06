COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead, and a portion of a Columbus interstate is closed Wednesday morning.
According to Columbus police, one person has been pronounced dead and access to Interstate 670 at the U.S. 33 exit ramp has been shut down. CPD said Grandview police called for assistance at 7:13 on reports of a person dead near the interstate.
The U.S. 33 exit ramp to I-670 is closed and traffic on the highway, which is backed up as far as the I-70-270 interchange, is being diverted to I-70 East.
Police are investigating the cause of the person’s death.