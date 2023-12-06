COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead, and a portion of a Columbus interstate is closed Wednesday morning.

According to Columbus police, one person has been pronounced dead and access to Interstate 670 at the U.S. 33 exit ramp has been shut down. CPD said Grandview police called for assistance at 7:13 on reports of a person dead near the interstate.

The U.S. 33 exit ramp to I-670 is closed and traffic on the highway, which is backed up as far as the I-70-270 interchange, is being diverted to I-70 East.

Police are investigating the cause of the person’s death.

Traffic is rerouted onto I-70 East after a person was found dead near I-670 and U.S. 33. (Courtesy/Ohio Department of Transportation)

Police presence at Grandview Ave. over I-670, Dec. 6, 2023. (NBC4/El Richards)

Traffic is backed up on I-670 eastbound after a person was found dead near the U.S. 33 interchange. (Courtesy/Ohio Department of Transportation)