COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Interstate 270 ramp was blocked Thursday in east Columbus after a semi-truck carrying fuel crashed into the median.

The truck drove off to the side on a ramp from Interstate 670 East to Interstate 270 North to Easton Way, according to the Mifflin Township Police Department. Authorities said the truck was the only vehicle in the incident and the highway was open. However, an Ohio Department of Transportation camera showed emergency responders stopped and blocking the ramp to Easton Way as they worked the scene.

Authorities noted there was a leak from the truck’s two tanks of fuel, but emergency crews contained it.