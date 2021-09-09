I-270 northbound lanes closed on Southeast Side of Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 270 are closed Thursday afternoon on the Southeast Side because of an auto accident.

A vehicle crashed into the back of a semi-trailer on 270 NB past 33 on the SE side. One person was extracted from that vehicle and transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital and their condition is life-threatening.

Traffic cameras showed the road closed near the Hamilton Road overpass, between the exits for U.S. 33 and I-70.

